Parineeti Chopra In Mother Of All Throwbacks. See Her 'Real Debut' Post

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra, who has been receiving huge praise for her role in Amar Singh Chamkila, shared a throwback video from her teenage days. In the video, Parineeti, dressed in a red salwar suit, can be seen singing a patriotic song. The programme was aired on Doordarshan. Parineeti simply wrote in the caption, "My real debut." The comments section was instantly exploded. Mika Singh wrote, "So cute. You are a born star." Another user wrote, "It was too cute for this world!" Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Another comment read, "Pretty as ever.... real women." Another comment read, "Had watched this years ago and realized that you are the only true natural beauty of Bollywood." Take a look:

Parineeti recalled days when she was "judged" a lot by her co-actors and colleagues as she could not afford fitness trainers and stylists by paying a whopping amount of money on the podcast show of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani recently. However, Parineeti called out those advices as "wrong advices" on the show. Parineeti recalled, "I don't come from a very rich background. I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I genuinely don't know how people in Mumbai operate. I don't have these high-flying friends. I don't have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot."

Sharing some BTS pictures from the film, Parineeti Chopra thanked her fans and wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping). "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere." Take a look:

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film released on April 12 on the streaming giant Netflix. The film is based on Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur, who was a frequent collaborator with him.