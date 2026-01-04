Sara Arjun Shares Thank-You Note For "Strongest <i>Dhurandhars</i>" Amid Film's Success: "I Bow My Head In Front Of You"

Actress Sara Arjun is basking in the success of her debut film, Dhurandhar. She recently shared a heartfelt note on social media thanking audiences for the love and support shown to the film.

What's Happening

Referring to viewers as her "strongest Dhurandhars," Sara addressed the long-standing belief about shrinking attention spans and wrote, "For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise. You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience and what happens when people come together to support something they genuinely believe in. (sic)."

"As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience, and that's beautiful. We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world," she added.

Sara also shared her gratitude, adding, "I bow my head in front of God, and in front of you, with a sincere thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Emphasising that reaching people emotionally is the real success for an actor, she credited the makers of Dhurandhar for making that possible.

She wrote, "At the end of the day, acting is a performative art. We do what we do so that someone out there feels something real. To see that you truly felt it, that the story reached you, is a victory I don't take credit for."

She concluded the note by wishing everyone well for the year ahead. "As we step into a new year, I wish each one of you reading this, good health, love, growth, peace, and prosperity. Thank you for making me feel seen, supported, and loved," her post ended.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025. Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles.

The film has recorded massive box office numbers and has become the first Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week.