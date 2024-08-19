Raksha Bandhan 2024: Parineeti Chopra Wishes Her Brothers Over "Video Call"

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Parineeti Chopra wished her brothers Shivang and Sahaj in the most adorable way. Parineeti, who is currently in London, wished them over a video call and shared the screenshot on her Instagram. Parineeti's parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra also joined the call. Parineeti also shared two throwback pictures with her brothers. The pictures seem to be from Parineeti's wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, "My babies .. and rakhi over video call!" Parineeti's brothers Shivang and Sahaj dropped love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav watched the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon 2024. For the match, Raghav wore a brown blazer over a white shirt, while Parineeti wore a chic white ensemble. Sharing the inside pictures, Parineeti captioned the images, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love... the best weekend." Take a look:

In March, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took part in London India Forum 2024, hosted by London School Of Economics. The star couple shared pictures from the event on their respective social media handles. Parineeti and Raghav's romance blossomed in London. About her first meeting with Raghav, Parineeti said at ICC Young Leaders Forum, "We met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I sat with him for maybe half an hour and I just knew. I was like 'this is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics."

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She received praise for her performance in the film.