Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Beachside Anniversary Celebrations

Sun, sand, sea and perfect company were Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's vacation essentials in stunning pictures from their first anniversary celebrations by the beach. Parineeti Chopra shared a set of pictures accompanied with an extensive caption that read, "We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us...But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn't be more grateful. Ragaii - I don't know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because....me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother-in-law and son-in-law."

She added in her post, "Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn't we meet sooner? Happy anniversary Raghav Chadha. We are one."

Raghav Chadha also shared a post from the anniversary celebrations at the beach and he wrote on Instagram, "A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we'd met sooner. You've made every day so special, whether it's the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You've been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last year. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet, mehendi and a reception there as well. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple got engaged in May in Delhi last year.