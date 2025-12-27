Raghav Chadha Hosts Blinkit Delivery Rider For Lunch After Viral Low-Pay Clip

A Blinkit delivery partner, who spoke at length about the meagre earnings of gig workers in a viral video, met Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The rider, Thapliyal Ji, originally from Uttarakhand, was invited to Chadha's residence for lunch after the AAP leader raised concerns about the gig economy in Parliament.

Thapliyal Ji documented the meeting on Instagram, sharing clips and describing Chadha as approachable and empathetic. Reflecting on their discussion, he wrote, “We had an open conversation about the work delivery riders do, their hard work, and the issues they face,” adding, “The best part was that he never made me feel like he's an MP. He sat and talked like a regular person, shared a meal, and listened carefully to the ground realities.”

During lunch, he elaborated on the pressures that accompany delivery work. He cited unpredictable shifts, algorithm-driven targets, inconsistent income and limited access to grievance mechanisms as everyday challenges that riders must navigate.

In his caption, he further stated, “For a delivery rider, this was not just a meeting, but a huge responsibility. Thank you @raghavchadha88 ji for listening to and understanding the voice of riders.”

Here's the post:

The meeting took place weeks after Thapliyal Ji posted a video detailing his earnings from a lengthy workday. In the post, he revealed that he made Rs 762 after completing 28 deliveries in over 14 hours. The video led to shock and concern, with users questioning whether such returns could ever be considered sustainable or fair. Some urged customers to tip more often, while others criticised the gig economy structure and its reliance on algorithmic management.

Days later, Chadha highlighted the hurdles faced by delivery workers, including low pay, excessive work hours and the absence of institutional support, social security or wage protection in the Parliament.

Sharing the clip on X, Chadha described the situation as “systemic exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms.”

28 deliveries.

15 hours of relentless work.

₹763 earned.



This is not a “gig economy success story”.

This is systemic exploitation hidden behind apps & algorithms.



I raised this issue in Parliament recently. Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gig… pic.twitter.com/gLwQbcE1iQ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025

He argued that as India's digital economy expands, fair pay, reasonable working hours and social protections must be ensured for those powering the nation's delivery platforms.