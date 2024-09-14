Parineeti Chopra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Shuddh Desi Romance Completes 11 Years Of Release

Shuddh Desi Romance, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor, completed 11 years of its release last week. To celebrate the occasion, an Instagram user shared a video highlighting the iconic locations of the film, including places where Parineeti and Sushant filmed the title song Shuddh Desi Romance. The short clip showcases Jodhpur, Rajasthan's quaint palaces and streets as well as the imposing Mehrangarh Fort, which provided the backdrop for their performance. The Ganesh Acharya-choreographed song is still a popular track among the masses and the video does a great job of capturing the spirit of Jodhpur's exotic locales.

See the video here:

Parineeti Chopra re-shared the video on her Instagram stories on wrote, “Love this! Miss you Sushant…what fun we had on this one”.

On the 11th anniversary of Shuddh Desi Romance, music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar expressed gratitude to the fans for loving the music of the film. The duo jointly said, “Shuddh Desi Romance is an album that's really close to our hearts. As the movie turns 11, we can't help but remember how Sushant, Parineeti and Vaani's performance added that extra spark to our music,” reported Times Now.

They added, "Seeing the same love for the album, even after all these years, fills us with a lot of pride. We want to thank the audience for keeping these songs alive and showering them with so much love."

Shuddh Desi Romance is set in Jaipur, Rajasthan and explores the opinions of the younger generation regarding live-in relationships, arranged weddings, love marriages, and commitment. The narrative revolves around a young guy named Raghu, portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput, who harbours a phobia of commitment and develops feelings for two women: Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra, and Tara, played by Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma. It debuted in theatres in 2013.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj. The film was based on a coal mining rescue operation that took place in West Bengal in 1989. Akshay Kumar played the lead role of Jaswant Singh Gill and Parineeti Chopra played his wife Nirdosh Gill. The film released on October 6, 2023.