Parineeti Chopra On Sushant Singh Rajput: 'You Were One Of My Favourite Co-Stars'

Parineeti Chopra and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Shuddh Desi Romance has completed 10 years of its release. The romantic comedy turned out to be a hit at the box office. All thanks to the star cast, hilarious storyline and, of course, the peppy music album. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Vaani Kapoor. To celebrate the special day, Parineeti Chopra recalled the journey that was “full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments.” She also left a sweet message for one of her favourite co-stars, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Parineeti Chopra has shared a video and some BTS moments from the sets of Shuddh Desi Romance. In the caption, she wrote, “Time really flies. A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, and hectic shoots but heartwarming moments. What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi [Kapoor] sir, we miss you. Sushant [Sing Rajput], miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co-stars. 10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance.” Veteran star Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, due to prolonged illness. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Shuddh Desi Romance was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The official Instagram handle of YRF also celebrated 10 years of the film. “A trio that taught us, love, never comes easy and even if it does, your ‘chanchal mann' has its own complications,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's latest box office outing was Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali-directorial Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. The actress will once again join forces with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra is all set to marry AAP leader Raghav Chadha this month.