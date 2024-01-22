Sushant Singh Rajput Fan Celebrates Birth Anniversary In A Temple. His Sister Shweta Says, 'It Warmed My Heart'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shwetasinghkirti )

It was Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday anniversary on Sunday. The actor was 34 when he was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. To mark the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture in memory of her brother. Shweta said that she spotted the fan with a framed photo of Sushant at a temple in Delhi. Sharing details, Shweta added, “Received a message today that warmed my heart. ‘I am in Delhi for work and went to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with a friend today. Saw one lady carrying Sushant's framed photo in the temple premise. I heard her talking about arranging some puja for Sushant on his birthday.' Thank you so much for showering him with so much love. God bless you, my dear.”

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video in which she read some words from her book PAIN: A Portal To Enlightenment. Shweta said, “My family members have often told me that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma's first child had been a son and she had lost him at a very young age. Mom and Dad were very hopeful for a second son. They took a sankalp (vow) and prayed to Bhagwati Maa (Hindu Goddess) for two years straight. They fasted, meditated, performed pujas, havans (fire rituals), and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on the day of Diwali (Indian festival of lights). Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi-ji (Hindu Goddess worshipped on Diwali). They continued with their sadhna (practice) and kept praying for a son, and a year later, my little brother was born. Right from the beginning, he was a charmer, mesmerising everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. So, this little one was my ‘Pithiya'.”

Sushant Singh Rajput has given Bollywood several successful films, including Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kai Po Che! His last movie, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.