Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra On Sushant Singh Rajput's Nature: 'He Was An Oversensitive Person'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Jen4SSR)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to the world. The actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. He was 34. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che! He went on to feature in several films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. Now, director Mukesh Chhabra has opened up about his “best friend” Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview with The Lallantop. FYI: Sushant's last film Dil Bechara was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. He said that the actor was an “over sensitive" person.

Mukesh Chhabra said, “Vo [Sushant Singh Rajput] logo se bahut jaldi pareshan hota tha. Koi bhi negative baat se pareshan hota tha. Koi bhi agar uske baare me aisa article ata tha jo sahi nahi hota tha to vo bahut pareshan hota tha. Aur film mein vo hone wala tha, aur nahi hua, aur kisi ek film ki vjah se usne do filme chorhdi. [Sushant Singh Rajput would get affected very easily. He would get upset with people very easily. He would get very upset if he read a negative article about himself. He was an oversensitive person, we all are.]”

Mukesh Chhabra was also asked if he was familiar with Sushant Singh Rajput's struggle with mental health. The filmmaker made a “no” gesture with his head and added, “Kyuki vo covid ka waqt tha agar aisa kuch hota to shayad mai jake usse baat kr leta na. Itna to haq tha hi ki vo mere ghar me ata tha, bethta tha saath mein. Uski pehli film Kai Po Che se lekar last picture tak uske saath mera rishta raha hai. [It was during the (Covid-19) pandemic. If I knew what he was going through, I would've gone and spoken to him. We used to meet very often. From his first film to his last one, our relationship remained strong.]”

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on July 24.