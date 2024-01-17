Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti's Post For Ankita Lokhande: 'We Love You'

A throwback of Shweta and Ankita. (courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

Late actor Sushant Singh's Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti gave a shout out to his Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in her latest Instagram story and she wrote, "We love you Anki! You are the best and purest." Shweta Singh Kirti's post comes after Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law Ranjana Jain alleged in an interview that Ankita often name-checks Sushant Singh Rajput on the show Bigg Boss 17 (where she is currently participating with husband Vicky Jain) to "gain sympathy."

This is what Shweta Singh Kirti posted for Ankita Lokhande:

Meanwhile, Ankita's mother Vandana Lokhande, in a recent interview with Galatta India revealed that Ankita is still in touch with Sushant's family. She said, "Ankita and Sushant lived together for seven years in this house with me. She truly loved him... Ankita never talked about Sushant on her own. One time Munawar asked her about him and then Abhishek asked her. And she has always said good things about Sushant. I am very proud of that. She talks with Shweta, Rani di calls her and she even talks to his father."

Ankita's mother's interview came after Ankita's mother-in-law said in an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Saazish that Ankita talks about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show to gain sympathy. She said, "Sympathy jata rahi hai lagta hai, apne liye. Sushant ko kya pada, woh toh chala hi gaya. Woh tha tabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne acche acche kaam kiye usne (I think she is trying to gain sympathy for herself. What does Sushant care now? He's gone. He got all the love when he was alive and did all the great things)."

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after he played the lead role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in 2020.