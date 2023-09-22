Parineeti Chopra Took This Boat Ride In Udaipur On The Way To Her Wedding Venue

Parineeti's Lake Pichola boat ride to her wedding

Known as the "City of Lakes", Udaipur is a much sought-after destination; not just for Indians but for global travellers as well. With numerous lakes in the city, the picturesque landscapes and serene tranquillity are inviting. Lake Pichola is the most famous lake in the city and is also one of the oldest lakes. Udaipur is buzzing with the planning leading up to the festivities of the celebrity couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who are to be wed on Sunday. Raghav and Parineeti reached Udaipur's Maharana Pratap Airport at 9:30 a.m. this morning and Parineeti Chopra took a boat ride to reach the wedding venue. The couple's wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. Both Hotel Leela Palace and Taj Lake Palace are situated on Lake Pichola, with visiting guests being taken to the hotel via boat. For a sneak peek at the journey of the couple and their entourage to the venue, watch the video below.

Lake Pichola is an artificial lake that was built in 1362 A.D. The lake is surrounded by many hotels and restaurants which give a stunning view of the lake. One of the most popular tourist attractions in Udaipur is a boat ride on Lake Pichola. The ride is a picturesque one and the sites along the way make a memorable journey. If you are planning to visit Udaipur, this should definitely be on your bucket list.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra In A Red Co-Ord Set Is Draped In The Colour Of Love At The Airport For Wedding To Raghav Chadha

5 Must-Watch Sites Along The Famous Boat Ride On Lake Pichola

1. Lake Palace

One of the most famous attractions of Lake Pichola, Lake Palace is also called "Pichola Palace" or "Jag Nivas", It is situated on the Jag island. The Lake Palace is now a heritage hotel of Taj Group, Taj Lake Palace has over 80 rooms and is worth visiting for it's grandeur, stunning architecture and mesmerising views.

2. City Palace

Just beside Lake Pichola is located the very famous City Palace. It is a huge palace complex with some halls, galleries and other palaces. The construction was started by the ruling king of Mewar Maharana Udai Singh II in 1553 and it took around 400 years for the entire complex to be built. The interiors and exteriors of the City Palace are an architectural marvel worth visiting.

3. Jag Mandir Island Palace

Located on the island Jag Mandir, the Jagmandir Island Palace appears to float on Lake Pichola. It is also known as Lake Garden Palace. The construction of this building was commissioned by Maharana Amar Singh in 1551. The three-storey palace is surrounded by a courtyard and a beautiful garden.

4. Bagore Ki Haveli

Yet another palace and museum worth visiting is Bagore Ki Haveli which is located at the Gangori Ghat of Lake Pichola. It was built in the 18th century by Amar Chand Badwa and since 1986, this residential haveli is a museum. There are over a hundred rooms in the palace, decorated with mirror-work and murals on the walls and doors. The museum showcases the palace rooms, puppetry, weaponry, and other traditional folklore.

5. Mohan Mandir

This is a relatively smaller island. Mohan Mandir was built by Maharana Jagat Singh between 1628 and 1652 and is located at the northeast corner of Lake Pichola. Mohan Mandir served as a viewing point for the King to witness the festival of Gangaur.

The serene water of the lake, surrounded by the city in all its charm is a treat to the eyes. You can enjoy a romantic boat ride, especially during the sunset when the setting sun paints the water in shades of orange and purple with a glistening reflection. The weather at the lake in the evenings is pleasant and the shades of the sky make for a picturesque landscape.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Udaipur Wedding: Lake Palace, Leela Palace Room Booking And Other Details

The lake has four islands namely, Jag Mandir, Mohan Mandir, Jag Niwas, and Arsi Vilas. Each one of the four is an unmissable tourist attraction of Udaipur. The City Palace in the middle of the lake adds to the opulent beauty of the lake.

The tickets for the boat rides are available to be booked on the spot with some time restrictions. If you have booked a stay with some of the hotels, they may even include a boat ride on Lake Pichola in their package. But the ride is available to all visitors and the rates may vary from day trips to night rides. Either way, a boat ride on Lake Pichola could well turn out to be an experience of a lifetime.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged To Raghav Chadha In A Stellar Ivory Outfit