Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Udaipur Wedding: Lake Palace, Leela Palace Room Cost And Other Details

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's wedding venues

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get married to politician Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan this weekend. The power couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi in May 2023. The set-up for the ceremony was elegant and plush as they chose a pastel colour palette for the decor which matched their stellar ivory outfits. Now, the two are set to marry at luxurious hotels in Udaipur. The wedding venue is The Leela Palace in Udaipur, which is where Parineeti and her guests will be staying. Raghav Chadha will stay at the Taj Lake Palace from where the baraat will travel to The Leela Palace by boat. From the plush rooms to the banquets to indulgent culinary experiences, here is everything you should know about Parineeti and Raghav's wedding venues.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Taj Lake Palace is a plush heritage hotel floating in the middle of Lake Pichola in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The only way to enter the hotel is by taking a boat from the shore. The beautiful model is constructed in marble wherein the architecture of the structure is influenced by the Mughals and predominantly lead by Mewari techniques. This heritage hotel in Udaipur has 65 luxurious rooms and 18 grand suites. Every room in this hotel has breathtaking views of the neighbouring City Palace, Aravalli Hills, Machla Magra Hills and Jag Mandir. The room categories include Hotel Rooms, Premium Hotel Rooms, Grand Royal Suite, Royal Suite, Luxury Suite, Palace Suites and more. The prices for the rooms start at INR 40000. The Baraatis for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding will be staying at Taj Lake Palace.

The restaurants at the Taj Lake Palace provide their guest with exquisite cuisines and unmissable backdrops. Neel Kamal is a restaurant famous for its authentic Rajasthani cuisine, open-air Bhairo serves contemporary European delicacies, and the bar Amrit Sagar has signature cocktails and premium international spirits.

The guests can indulge in pampering at the J Wellness Circle in Udaipur which has specially curated treatments drawn from the ancient wellness heritage of India. Besides this, other amenities include cultural programmes, an outdoor swimming pool, yoga facilities, and boat rides on Lake Pichola.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur

The Leela Palace is located on the banks of Lake Pichola and has breathtaking views of the lake. The hotel glorifies Rajasthani architecture and evokes the grandeur of Udaipur's rich and royal heritage along with Mewari crafts and traditions that are inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

The hotel includes a variety of suites such as the Maharaja Suites, Royal Suite, Duplex Suite, Luxury Suite, and Grand Heritage Suite with various view options. All the rooms are well-equipped with plush interiors, artefacts and arts, and elegant interiors. The prices of the rooms start at INR 1,35,000. All the 80 rooms of the hotel are booked for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding ceremony. The guests will be staying at The Leela Palace, which is the venue for the wedding.

For dining, The Leela Palace has three options to choose from. The Dining Room serves the world cuisine and delicacies from different corners of the world, The Sheesh Mahal is an open-air fine-dining Indian restaurant that overlooks the stunning Lake Pichola and The Library Bar is an intimate lounge, which one can head to, to unwind.

The hotel includes The Spa, a luxury tented wellness centre which is well-designed and includes wellness programs that aim to balance, nurture and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. Guests can even enjoy the cultural folk music and dance art of Rajasthan, by the lake.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to be the next guests at these luxury heritage hotels.

