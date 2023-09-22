Parineeti Chopra's Airport Look Is Draped In The Colour Of Love, Ahead Of Wedding With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is always travel chic, even for her wedding to Raghav Chadha

The festivities have begun for Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP Minister Raghav Chadha as they land in the City Of Lakes, Udaipur ahead of their wedding. Before she decks herself up in wedding finery, the bride-to-be is already covered in the colour of love. She was seen donning a comfy red co-ord set with a v-neckline and paired with a blush pink stole wrapped around her to keep her snug on her travels. She was all smiles, as one would be expected to be just 2 days before their happily ever after. She didn't miss the chance to add a pair of black oval-shaped sunglasses when she landed at the airport. Parineeti Chopra is reportedly wearing a Manish Malhotra bridal trousseau for the pearl white wedding to be held on Sunday, 24 September.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged To Raghav Chadha In A Stellar Ivory Outfit

Parineeti Chopra arriving at the Udaipur airport

After dancing away at their pre-wedding celebration, Sufi Night in Delhi, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra took off for Udaipur where they were received with huge gusto. Raghav Chadha kept it casual too dressed in a black pullover and a pair of jeans for his off-duty airport look in great contrast to his kurta-pyjama sets and a Nehru jacket. Pawan Sachdeva is expected to be designing the wedding outfit for the groom-to-be.

Raghav Chadha arriving at the Udaipur airport

The highly anticipated wedding of AAP Minister Raghav Chadha to Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra adds another name to the long list of celebrity weddings of the year but also officially marks the beginning of the wedding season in India. Following superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra's footsteps with a wedding in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the couple of the hour is all set to tie the knot this weekend in Udaipur spanning multiple venues.

Also Read: A Short Timeline Of Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Supposed Love Story