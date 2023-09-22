Throwback To 7 Times Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Made A Case For Chic Couple Style

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to wed

This weekend, all eyes are on Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha, who are scheduled to marry soon. Since their engagement this summer in May 2023, the couple has been the talk of B-town and even more now as their wedding date draws near. Outside of official wedding functions, Parineeti and Raghav; who have bases in different Indian states, have been spotted travelling all over the country and world too. Through all their trips, they have made sure their couple style has been relaxed enough to be relatable but complementary enough to look chic together. So before their D-Day arrives, here's looking at 7 of the times Ms. Chopra and Mr. Chadha's couple style made a stylish splash when they were besides each other.

In May, Parineeti and Raghav were snapped by fans when they watched a cricket match together in Mohali. While she opted for a black wrap dress and sunglasses propped on her head, he added in colour with a blue shirt over his black pants.

They were all smiles for the camera when they travelled during summer wearing complementary neutral shades. Both wore jeans but Raghav picked a khaki shirt with his while Parineeti wore a black top over hers and a jacket over it.

The pair were also spotted by fans when they were in London. While Mr. Chadha looked dapper in a dark suit and dotted tie, Ms. Chopra layered a pin-striped blazer over a black dress with white sneakers.

When they offered prayers at a temple in Punjab, Parineeti looked lovely in an ivory salwar kameez suit while Raghav matched her in a white kurta and pajama set with a grey Nehru jacket.

Another airport sighting saw Parineeti pick a rich red kurta and palazzo pants with loafers while Raghav chose neutrals once more in a black shirt with cream trousers and tan loafers.

When they got engaged in May, they were both perfectly in sync with their shades of ivory. Raghav wore a sherwani suit in the muted shades while Parineeti picked a salwar kameez suit with a lace dupatta and juttis.

We can't wait to see what the weekend holds for Parineeti and Raghav's couple style.

