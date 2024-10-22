Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Top 3 Travel Destinations From Across The World

Parineeti Chopra has turned a year older, prettier and wiser today. The Chamkila actress celebrated her thirty sixth birthday today and was extended the most heart-warming and precious wish by her husband Raghav Chadha on the occasion. Raghav shared a photo dump of the couple's travel diaries that featured a bunch of their cherished times and memories shared across a bunch of postcard-worthy locales worldwide.

Also Read: Keep The Marital Bliss Alive With Holidays Together Like Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary In Maldives

Getting nostalgic about Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's travel tales, here are three of their favourite locations across the world.

1. Maldives

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 24, 2024 in Maldives at the JOALI Island Homes Resort amidst sun, sand and all the magic. The couple decided to spend time cycling, unwinding at the spa, watching sunsets, marvelling at the exotic marine life and more.

2. London

The couple's favourite getaway destination of all time; and where they reportedly met, is London. They often jet off to United Kingdom's capital for time off from their busy schedules. Both Parineeti and Raghav are seen doing casual things on holiday like grabbing a coffee and posing for photo frame-worthy pictures out and about in the city. They even visited the city to attend the Wimbledon 2024 finals wherein they enjoyed the fresh strawberry and cream, each other's company and the weekend to the maximum.

2. Austria

The newlywed couple was seen spending New Year's Eve in London and Austria this year along with Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra. They were seen bringing in the holiday spirit enjoying delish cupcakes, dressed in fluffy sweaters, relishing the warmest cups of caramel hot chocolates and more.

Just like Parineeti and Raghav, we too want to get our passports stamped from countries across the globe with our better half.

Also Read: Like Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha, Enjoy These 6 Activities In Maldives With Your Partner