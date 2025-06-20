Bhumi Pednekar's Udaipur Escapade Was All About Fun, Fashion And Food

Bhumi Pednekar's random photo dumps can make our day shine brighter. Recently, The Royals actress visited Udaipur to soak in the vintage charm of Rajasthan. She has now shared glimpses from her joyful escapade on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Today was a fun day".

Bhumi Pednekar's glamorous selfies steal the show in the carousel. She dishes out absolute summer goals in a teeny-weeny black bralette. The strapless number had a deep-scooped sweetheart neckline, adding to the risque factor. Bhumi skipped wearing any heavy necklaces for her outing and simply wore a pair of gorgeous jhumkas.

On the makeup front, she let her bronzed glow take centre stage. The 35-year-old opted for a matte visage with a generous amount of blush and contour on the cheeks. Berry-tinted lips contributed to the rosy effect. Eyeliner and kohl took a backseat for Bhumi Pednekar as she only applied generous coats of mascara to enhance her wispy lashes. Some eyeshadow offered a pop of colour. Bhumi kept her middle-parted brunette tresses open in waves as they sculpted her face gloriously.

In one video, she was seen tucking a pretty pink flower behind her ear. Sometimes, all a girl needs is to tap into the old-world fairytale era. Safe to say, Bhumi Pednekar followed her heart and echoed a similar sentiment. In some of the clicks, she posed behind a pool dotted with sun lounges and lush greenery.

Bhumi Pednekar loves a good steaming cup of coffee. At Udaipur, she indulged in the aromatic richness of the beverage but with a twist. The yummy-looking coffee came with a latte art of the actress herself, made with cocoa powder. Bhumi sipped on the drink with a delightful smile on her face.

On the final page, Bhumi Pednekar treated fans to a wholesome meal. It featured a bowl of salad, French fries and delicious burgers. The actress enjoyed the feast against the backdrop of the scenic palace and distant, misty hills.

We love how candid Bhumi Pednekar's social media entries are.