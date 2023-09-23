Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: All About The Goom's Designer, Pawan Sachdeva And Which Celebrities Wore His Designs

Pawan Sachdeva designs Raghav's outfits for the wedding

One of the most anticipated weddings of the year is finally happening in Udaipur, Rajasthan over the weekend. The bride Parineeti Chopra and the groom Raghav Chadha have already reached the wedding venue along with their entourage. Now the fans and followers are just waiting for the duo to make an appearance in their wedding outfits, which is sure to grab headlines in the same way that their ensembles from their engagement did in May this year. As most weddings go, there's a buzz around how the bride will be dressed for the big occasion, but the groom's outfit is no less worthy of our attention. It was recently confirmed that Raghav is all set to wear designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection for the wedding festivities, just like he did for the engagement in May. So let's do a quick deep dive into the designer, his past creations and his high-profile patron list which includes millennial Bollywood's finest.

Apart from being the groom, Raghav Chadha's uncle, Pawan Sachdeva is a renowned Indian designer and a veteran in the field with over 20 years of experience. He has been known for achieving an effortless balance between traditional aesthetics and modern garment construction to produce an aesthetic amalgamation of modern craftsmanship through ethnic designs. We do not expect anything less from Raghav Chadha as Raghav himself has a keen interest in fashion and an impeccable, uber-cool style which has been winning hearts whether with his airport chic or casual looks for outings. Could the Delhi-based fashion designer, Pawan have been the influence? Raghav's uncle has reportedly been designing outfits for his nephew ever since his childhood.

For the engagement ceremony which took place in May 2023, Raghav Chadha wore a Pawan Sachdeva ensemble. Dressed in an ivory bandgala, Raghav kept it subtle, minimal yet elegant. Raghav's ethnic look matched Parineeti's elegant attire as the duo complemented each other for the engagement party.

It's not the first time that we have seen Pawan Sachdeva making magic with his muses. In the past, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood and Karan Kundrra have worn the designer's creations.

For a movie promotion, Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed in a black and white printed outfit from the shelves of Pawan Sachdeva. He teamed a plain black t-shirt with a pair of trousers and wore a printed blazer over it to complete his effortlessly stylish look.

Sidharth Malhotra's striped casual suit, also from Pawan Sachdeva was trendy and dapper. The actor paired a full-sleeved black blazer which featured white stripes with a white close-neck t-shirt and wore a pair of trousers with similar white pinstriped patterns. Another understated but elegant ensemble.

Varun Dhawan's all-black look from Pawan Sachdeva was eye-catching and trendy. The actor picked a full-sleeved jacket in glossy black and wore a pair of loose-fit pants. He also donned a plain black t-shirt beneath the jacket.

We cannot wait to see the exquisite designs of designer Pawan Sachdeva on Raghav Chadha.

