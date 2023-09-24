Parineeti Chopra's Mehendi Look Is Colourful In A Blue Printed Kurta Set

Parineeti Chopra's blue printed kurta is adding colourpop to her mehendi look.

High on love and fashion, actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married. Congratulations are truly in order for the couple as they tied the knot. While the duo is yet to make an official announcement, their pictures from wedding festivities are making the rounds on the internet. A look of Parineeti from her mehendi ceremony is surfacing on the internet. Going by her choice of minimal and elegant aesthetic, Parineeti's mehendi look indeed was up to the mark. In a blue and olive green printed kurta, Parineeti absolutely made a case for simple fits. Her mehendi style comprised a high-neck, loose-fit kurta paired with white pants. Her choice of a statement ethnic choker made her attire a total standout. From her sleek ponytail to minimal makeup, Parineeti's minimal glam was truly on-point.

Raghav and Parineeti have often served us with ultimate couple-style goals and ever-so-glamorously. On their engagement, the couple served minimal glam at its best in beautiful ivory fits. The actress opted for a subtle Manish Malhotra pick that featured a monochrome tone. The couple complemented each other in elegant solid outfits. Parineeti opted for a simple suit set that came with an intricate embroidered dupatta, making it a statement choice. Trust the actress to give you a lesson in minimal fashion.

Parineeti Chopra's penchant for elegant style is a signature in every look of hers.