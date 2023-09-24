For Parineeti-Raghav Wedding, Bride's Trousseau Designer Manish Malhotra's Casual Chic Udaipur Airport OOTD

Manish Malhotra at Udaipur airport in an oversized jacket all set to style Parineeti Chopra.

The entire B-Town brigade is flying to Udaipur, and the reason is as grand as it gets – the dazzling union of Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha. The pre-wedding festivities, including the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, have already set the town ablaze with celebration. Today, all eyes will be on Parineeti as she transforms into a vision, courtesy of her dear friend and renowned designer, Manish Malhotra. Not one to miss such a momentous occasion, Manish was spotted at the airport earlier today, exuding casual coolness in his outfit of choice. He sported an oversized jacket from his own brand and paired it with a sleek black tee and matching black bottoms. What really caught our attention was his funky jacket adorned with a riot of multi-coloured alphabets against a grey base. Completing his look, the designer picked a pair of stylish black sneakers and a chequered handbag.

Not only will Manish Malhotra weave his magic for Parineeti's wedding attire, but earlier this year, he also sprinkled his design prowess over her engagement outfit. Parineeti, stepping into this beautiful chapter of her life, wore a pastel creation that was nothing short of perfection. Manish crafted a dreamy ivory and rose pink kurta set that was all about elegance and grace. The ethnic ensemble was adorned with delicate embroidery in the same soothing hues and beautiful pearl embellishments. Her long kurta featured a round neckline and full sleeves. Paired with matching bottoms, the outfit was a symphony of pastel perfection. What truly elevated this look was the exquisite thread work on the dupatta that brought regal vibes. Parineeti chose to forgo the necklace and opted for a maang tikka and polki earrings to harmonise with her engagement attire. Her makeup was a study in softness, featuring a dewy base, nude lips, mascara-coated lashes, and subtly contoured cheeks. Her middle-parted hair cascaded down freely. Traditional juttis provided the finishing touch to her elegantly minimal engagement look.

Our fashion-hungry eyes are eagerly poised for the grand reveal – will Parineeti choose to continue her pastel palette for her wedding OOTD, or will she embrace the vibrancy of traditional colours? Let us see how this stylish saga unfolds.