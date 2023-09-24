Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra In Udaipur As Ladkiwale

Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra in Udaipur.

It's Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's big day and of course their close families and friends will be there to witness it. Parineeti Chopra's best friend and tennis ace Sania Mirza checked into Udaipur this afternoon. Designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra also checked into the Udaipur airport. When asked, "How does it feel you will be dressing up Parineeti today," Manish Malhotra replied with a smile, "It feels very good." When asked what is the theme for the wedding outfit, the designer replied, "You will see it today." FYI, he also designed the ensemble for Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha in May this year.

Sania Mirza wouldn't have missed her bestie's wedding for the world. She was pictured at the Udaipur airport on Sunday afternoon, dressed in her festive best. Sania Mirza was all smiles as she made her way out of the airport. On Saturday afternoon she posted a throwback picture with Parineeti. She captioned it, "congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest Jhappi."

Geeta Basra and husband Harbhajan Singh were also pictured at the Mumbai airport. They will be attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur. The cricketer also attended the Sufi Night hosted in Delhi this week.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday.