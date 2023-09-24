Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's 90s Sangeet: Viral Video Of Guests Dancing To Navraj Hans' Live Music

Still from a video shared on X. (Courtesy: RitikGupta1999 )

Actor Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Raghav Chadha is just round the corner. Ahead of their big, fat celebration in Udaipur today, a video has surfaced from their 90s themed Bollywood sangeet night on Saturday on the Internet. In the video, we can see Chhote Chhote Peg singer Navraj Hans performing live on stage on the sangeet night. The couple in question, Raghav and Parineeti cannot be spotted in the video but we can see the other party guests having a blast while grooving to the live performance. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can also be spotted in the crowd, wearing a yellow turban and enjoying the performance. FYI, Navraj Hans is the son-in-law of singer Daler Mehndi and the son of renowned singer-politician Hans Raj Hans.

ICYDK, on Saturday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding.

Take a look at the inside videos from the sangeet:

The 90s themed sangeet, which was held on Saturday night, began with guests shaking a leg to Punjabi songs sung by Navraj Hans' live band. Then Bollywood songs played by DJ Sumit took precedence. For the night, all guests were dressed in Indo-western attires from the 90s. The menu comprised of rabri, jalebi, maggi, panipuri among other things. The wedding guests were also handed cassettes with customized captions written on them basis their personalities.

Prior to the sangeet, the couple's haldi ceremony took place in the morning. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha participated in the ceremony together. During the haldi ceremony, the ladkiwale and ladkewale performed Gidda (a Punjabi folk dance). Apart from haldi ceremony, welcome lunch was arranged for the guests. The menu comprised of Asian and Indian cuisine.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Udaipur on Friday morning. They received a warm welcome at the airport. Parineeti wore a red ensemble while Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black outfit. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Sharing pictures from their dreamy engagement, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." Take a look at the pictures here:

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. The two have been friends for a long time now.