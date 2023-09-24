Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Schedule: Sehrabandi, Baraat On Boat, Jaimala - All Details

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (Courtesy: parineetichopra )

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are only moments away from getting married today in Udaipur. Ahead of their big, fat celebration, here's a peek into how their day looks like. The festivities scheduled for Sunday will begin with Parineeti Chopra's choora ceremony, a daytime event, which will be held around 10:00 AM. This will be followed by a sehrabandi, which will be held for Raghav Chadha at around 01:00 PM and the baraat will then travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The Jaimala will take place at around 3:00 PM followed by pheras and vidai, all of which will wrap up by 6:30 PM. The reception will then be held at 8:30 PM.

On Saturday, the couple's haldi ceremony took place in the morning. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha participated in the ceremony together. During the haldi ceremony, the ladkiwale and ladkewale performed Gidda (a Punjabi folk dance). Apart from haldi ceremony, welcome lunch was arranged for the guests. The menu comprised of Asian and Indian cuisine. In the evening, a 90's-theme-based sangeet took place.

Besides the wedding festivities, a few guests are expected to check into the wedding destination - Udaipur today. Designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra is expected to arrive in Udaipur on Sunday with filmmaker Karan Johar. As per sources, Akshay Kumar will give the wedding a miss as he is not in the country. Parineeti Chopra's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra's presence at the wedding remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in New Delhi. An ardas was held at Raghav Chadha's residence followed by a Sufi night, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Take a look at the picture from their ardas ceremony:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.