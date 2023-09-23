Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Schedule: Haldi And Sangeet Today - Everything We Know

Parineeti Chopra pictured at her engagement ceremony.(courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on Sunday in Udaipur (more on that later). Here's your guide to the big, fat celebration that is Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The festivities scheduled for Saturday include a haldi ceremony, which will be a daytime event, starting at around 11:30 AM, which will be followed by an afternoon welcome lunch for the attendees. In the evening, a Bollywood night (read a sangeet ceremony) is slated to take place. The theme for the sangeet is, wait for it...drumrolls please, the 90s. A mehendi ceremony took place last night.

Besides the wedding festivities, a few guests are expected to check into the wedding destination - Udaipur today. The bride-to-be's cousin Priyanka Chopra is reportedly expected to fly from the US in a charter plane. However, her latest Instagram activities suggest otherwise. This morning, Ms Chopra congratulated Parineeti and Raghav. "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings," Priyanka Chopra wrote sharing a picture of Parineeti on her Instagram stories this morning." She also shared a video from an LA based farm that she visited with her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Meanwhile, another guest who is expected to land in Udaipur today, happens to be ace designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra. FYI, he also designed the ensemble for Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha in May this year. So far, the bride and the groom's families, including Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra are in Udaipur (they were taken to the wedding venue in Udaipur via boats). A few political guests are also expected to arrive today.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.