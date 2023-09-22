The Latest On Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Mehendi Ends, Karan Johar On Celeb Guest List

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities in Udaipur began on Friday with a mehendi ceremony attended by the family and friends who flew to the wedding destination with the bride and groom. Other guests will begin arriving on Saturday - filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra, who will dress the bride, are expected as are several of Raghav Chadha's political colleagues. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra is expected though some media reports today suggested otherwise. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, currently on tour with his band, will almost certainly not attend. The first event for guests arriving tomorrow is a welcome lunch. The ladkiwale and ladkewale are staying at the Leela Palace which is also the wedding venue. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the weekend of festivities.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flew into Udaipur on Friday morning to a blockbuster welcome. Parineeti, in red, waved to the crowd and cameras as she exited the airport. Raghav Chadha gave them a salute.

Udaipur airport was decorated with floral arrangements for the couple and a band played outside.

Saturday's schedule will include a Choora ceremony and a 90s-themed sangeet. On Sunday, a sehrabandi will be held for Raghav Chadha and the baraat will then travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The jaimala, pheras and vidaai will end by 6.30pm after which a reception will be held.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May, ending weeks of speculation prompted by a series of public appearances together by the couple. Parineeti has a release out soon in Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar.

