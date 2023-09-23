Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra's Insta Posts Indicate She's Still In USA

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka in a throwback. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Just a day before cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding, her superstar sister Priyanka Chopra shared a wish all the way from Los Angeles. Priyanka's recent Instagram activity seems to suggest that she will be absent from Parineeti's wedding to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. Yesterday, unconfirmed media reports speculated that the Citadel star would not be attending the festivities. In an Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a happy picture of Parineeti and tagging her and Raghav Chadha, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

Read Priyanka Chopra's note for Parineeti here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

This morning, at a time she would have been landing in India had she been attending the wedding, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself and daughter Malti Marie at an urban farm in Los Angeles that they visited with the actress' brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. She captioned the post, "Farm life with our favorite uncle Franklin Jonas at the lovely Kfar Saba Urban Farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat."

See the video posted by Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra checked into Udaipur airport on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Madhu Chopra attended the Sufi Night hosted in Delhi. She was accompanied by son Siddharth Chopra. Here's a video from the Sufi night.

Priyanka Chopra, who especially flew to India for Parineeti Chopra and Radhav Chadha's engagement, had shared these fam-jam pictures from the festivities in May this year. She captioned the post, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav...Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam." In the comments section of Priyanka Chopra's post, Parineeti commented, "Mimi didi - bridesmaid's duties coming up."

The closest Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti got to sharing screen space together was when they dubbed for the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively for the Hindi rendition of the Disney film Frozen 2 a couple of years back.

Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.