Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra At Udaipur Airport

Madhu Chopra pictured at the Udaipur airport. (courtesy: scrollandplayin)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha checked into Udaipur on Friday morning for their destination weeding. The guest list includes only family members, close friends and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's political colleagues. Speaking of family members, Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mother) Madhu Chopra landed in Udaipur on Friday afternoon as well. She arrived sans son Siddharth and daughter Priyanka Chopra. Going by Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram activity, it is likely that she will skip the festivities taking place in Udaipur.

Madhu Chopra clicked at the Udaipur airport:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's weeding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi earlier this week. It was followed by a musical Sufi Night. Madhu Chopra was spotted at the venue of the latter event. She happily posed for the cameras stationed outside. She was accompanied by son Siddharth.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Instagram activity suggests that she may skip the wedding. The actress wished cousin Parineeti on Instagram instead of in person. Her post arrived just a day before Parineeti and Raghav's wedding day. "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings," Priyanka Chopra wrote sharing a picture of Parineeti on her Instagram stories this morning.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra also posted a video of herself and daughter Malti Marie at an urban farm in Los Angeles that they visited with the actress' brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. The caption on the post shared by Priyanka Chopra this morning read, "Farm life with our favorite uncle Franklin Jonas at the lovely Kfar Saba Urban Farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on Sunday. Raghav Chadha will take his baraat via boat. The main ceremony, comprising the jaimala, pheras and the vidai are slated to wrap up around 6:30 PM tomorrow. The final leg of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities will be a grand reception gala, which will take place at the courtyard of The Leela Palace.