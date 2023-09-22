Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha: A Timeline Of Their Romance

Raghav Chadha with Parineeti Chopra. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's big fat Indian wedding is just a few days away. The couple will exchange vows on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Of course, the preparations have started. From red carpet to floral arrangements, the Udaipur airport has been decorated to welcome Parineeti, Raghav and their families. Besides this, several images of the wedding venue have surfaced on the Internet. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding ceremonies will take place at The Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. According to sources, the AAP leader will take his baraat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace via boat.

As Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are gearing up for their happily ever, here is a timeline of their relationship:

Dinner Date

Rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds after they were photographed leaving a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year in March. During one of their dinner dates in Bandra, they posed for the paparazzi, who persistently asked, "Shaadi kab hogi[When is the wedding?]."

Airport Appearances

It was followed up by their airport sightings. The couple made multiple joint appearances at the Delhi airport.

Is it official?

MP Sanjeev Arora was among the first to officially congratulate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. In March, he shared pictures of Parineeti and Raghav on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes.”

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

How Raghav Chadha Reacted To Dating Rumours

When Raghav Chadha, as he was coming out of Parliament, was asked about the viral videos of him and Parineeti Chopra, the AAP leader replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

Roka-fied

In April, it was reported that Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's roka is done and the couple will get married in October. A source told India Today, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Spotted At IPL

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in May at the Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures of the couple were shared on the fan pages.

Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 12 in the presence of family and close friends. Parineeti's cousin, global star Priyanka Chopra, flew down from the US to attend the celebrations. The engagement ceremony was held in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra On Their First Meeting

Raghav Chadha, in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, opened up about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra. The AAP leader said, "Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me."

In an Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra revealed that “one breakfast together” and she knew she had met the one. Sharing a bunch of images from her engagement ceremony, the actress wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home…”

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. The two have been friends for a long time now.