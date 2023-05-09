Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Get Engaged On Saturday: Sources

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have not said anything about their relationship till now.

Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra will get engaged on Saturday, May 13, said sources. The ceremony will be held in Delhi. Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited for the engagement ceremony. The date for the wedding has not been finalised yet, but it is expected to take place at the end of this year. The actor and the Rajya Sabha MP have been spotted together at numerous occasions, most recently at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

They were also clicked together on Sunday evening after stepped out for a date night at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra.

Parineeti's younger brother Shivang Chopra was also spotted with the couple.

Ms Chopra and Mr Chadha did not say anything when the paparazzi asked them about the wedding date. The duo, however, reserved their silence, smiled and walked away.

Mr Chadha and Ms Chopra studied together at the London School of Economics. They have been seen together at Mumbai airport and a restaurant in the city in the past.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora had last month said that the two are getting married.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora had said in a tweet.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. The actor will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.