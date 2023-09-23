When Parineeti Chopra Reacted To An Old Video Where She Predicted Her Marriage: 'Impressed With My Own Self'

Parineeti Chopra at the Udaipur airport

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur. Ahead of her big, fat wedding, an old video of Parineeti is doing the rounds on the Internet where she predicted her own marriage. Interestingly, Parineeti reacted to that old video in her recent interview and called herself a "Jyotish" (astrologer). Asked about her marriage plans, the Ishaqzaade actor said in an old interview (it happened four years back) with Radio City that she would get married within coming four years. Parineeti said back then, "Well, that's what I'm hoping for. I'd like to settle down in another three to four years. Having said that, I won't settle down until I find someone with whom I can gel and be sure to spend the rest of my life. Till then, I'll be happily single."

In a recent interview, when Parineeti was shown this video by Radio City, she laughed and said, "4 saal pehle maine bola ki 4 saal mein meri shaadi hogi? I am very impressed with my own self ki maine aisa kuch prediction kar dia (Four years back I predicted that I would get married in next four years? I'm very impressed with my own self that I had predicted something like this)."

Take a look at the video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Udaipur on Friday morning. They received a warm welcome at the airport. Parineeti wore a red ensemble while Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black outfit. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance.

A 90s-themed sangeet is scheduled to take place around 8 PM today. Choora ceremony and Haldi ceremony took place earlier in the day. On Sunday, a sehrabandi will be held for Raghav Chadha and the baraat will then travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The jaimala, pheras and vidaai will end by 6.30pm after which a reception will be held.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Sharing pictures from their dreamy engagement, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." Take a look at the pictures here:

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. The two have been friends for a long time now.