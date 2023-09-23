Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Gidda During Haldi, Asian Cuisine For Guests

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at the Udaipur airport

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. The couple will get married tomorrow in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. On Saturday, haldi ceremony took place in the morning. The bride-to-be and the bridegroom-to-be participated in the ceremony together. During haldi ceremony, ladkiwale and ladkewale performed Gidda (a Punjabi folk dance). Apart from haldi ceremony, welcome lunch was arranged for the guests. Asian and Indian cuisine were on the menu. In the evening, a 90's-theme based sangeet took place.

Uncertainty looms large over the guest list at Parineeti-Raghav's wedding. As per sources, Akshay Kumar will give the wedding a miss as he is not in the country. Manish Malhotra, who was supposed to arrive in Udaipur today, couldn't make it. He will reportedly arrive tomorrow with filmmaker Karan Johar. The biggest question remains whether Priyanka Chopra will attend the wedding or not.

On Saturday morning, Priyanka wished her sister Tisha (Parineeti is fondly called by this name) on Instagram. Sharing a happy picture of Parineeti, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginning." She also shared a video from an LA based farm that she visited with her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, prompting conjectures that she might not attend the wedding.

On Saturday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding. They also attended Raghav Chadha's engagement party in Delhi in May.

On Sunday, a sehrabandi will be held for Raghav Chadha and the baraat will then travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The jaimala, pheras and vidaai will end by 6.30pm after which a reception will be held.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Sharing pictures from their dreamy engagement, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." Take a look at the pictures here:

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. The two have been friends for a long time now.