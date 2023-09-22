Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Designer Pawan Sachdeva Shares Glimpses Of Boat Ride To Hotel

Glimpses from inside a boat. (Courtesy: PawanSachdeva)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married on September 24. The wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Friday, attended by close friends and family members. Ahead of their wedding, Pawan Sachdeva has been treating his Instafam with reels from the wedding venue. For context, Pawan Sachdeva is a relative of Raghav Chadha and he is a fashion designer by profession. As per reports, he has designed the outfits of Raghav for his big day. On his Instagram feed, Pawan Sachdeva shared reels which gave us a tour of the wedding venue. In one reel, guests can be seen sitting inside a luxury boat that is used to ferry guests from one hotel to another. Parineeti Chopra's parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra can be spotted in such one reel.

In another video, Parineeti's brother Sahaj Chopra can be spotted. He can be seen talking over the phone as the camera captures the scenic beauty of the surroundings.

In another reel, we can witness the picturesque beauty of a hotel from inside.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Udaipur on Friday morning. Parineeti wore a red ensemble while Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black outfit. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding ceremonies will take place at The Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. Some glimpses of the stunning night view of the venue - all lit up.

Take a look at the video here:

A Choora ceremony and a 90s-themed sangeet will be held tomorrow. On Sunday, a sehrabandi will be held for Raghav Chadha and the baraat will then travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The jaimala, pheras and vidaai will end by 6.30pm after which a reception will be held.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.