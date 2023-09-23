Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: BFF Sania Mirza's Lovely Wish For Bride-To-Be - 'Biggest Jhappi'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mirzasaniar)

A day before Parineeti Chopra's big fat wedding to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, the bride-to-be received the sweetest wish from her BFF Sania Mirza. The former tennis player, who shares a special bond with Parineeti, uploaded an adorable picture of herself with the Kill Dil star on Saturday afternoon alongside a moving caption. It read, "congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest Jhappi." Sania Mirza's post comes at the time when Parineeti Chopra's Haldi ceremony is being held in Udaipur today followed by a welcome lunch for their guests.

See Sania Mirza's post for Parineeti below:

Besides Sania, Parineeti Chopra also received a wish from her superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra, all the way from Los Angeles. In an Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a happy picture of Parineeti and tagged her and Raghav Chadha, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

Read Priyanka Chopra's note for Parineeti here:

On Saturday morning, Udaipur airport was decorated with giant posters of the couple. As the Baraatis landed, they were treated to dhol beats and bhangra performances by dancers. Every guest stepping out of the Udaipur airport was also handed rose flowers. Later the guests were taken to the venue via boat.

Here are some photos of the guests arriving at the wedding venue via boat:

Speaking of the guest list, designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra is expected to arrive in Udaipur on Sunday with filmmaker Karan Johar.

For the unversed, Manish Malhotra also designed the ensemble for Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha in May this year. Parineeti Chopra's aunt (and Priyanka's mother) Madhu Chopra landed in Udaipur on Friday.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. They will get married on Sunday.