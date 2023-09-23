For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding Guests, Roses At Udaipur Airport, Boat To Hotel

Glimpses from the guests' welcome at the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's destination wedding is taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan and special arrangements have been made for the guests that are attending the festivities. Udaipur airport has been decorated with giant posters of the couple, where guests are being treated to dhol beats and Bhangra performances by dancers. Every guest stepping out of the Udaipur airport is being handed rose flowers. After the warm welcome, the guests are being taken to the venue via boats. Meanwhile, at the venue, where the haldi ceremony is taking place today, mantras, dhol beats are being heard. A welcome lunch for guests will take place soon.

See the photos of the guests arriving at the wedding venue via boats:

Speaking of the guest list, designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra is expected to check into Udaipur this afternoon. He also designed the ensemble for Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha in May this year. Parineeti Chopra's aunt (and Priyanka's mother) Madhu Chopra checked into Udaipur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's presence at the wedding is a will she, won't she situation at the moment. Priyanka Chopra is reportedly expected to fly from the US in a charter plane. However, this morning, in one of her Instagram stories, the actress congratulated Parineeti and Raghav. She also shared a video from her recent tour to a farm in Los Angeles.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple, who will get married on Sunday, checked into their wedding destination Udaipur on Friday. The same night, a mehendi ceremony was held. Saturday's festivities began with a haldi ceremony in the morning. For the evening, a musical night has been organised. The theme for tonight's sangeet is the 90s.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. They will get married on Sunday.