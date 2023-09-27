Parineeti's Chopra's Manish Malhotra Lehenga Took 2500 Hours To Make, Included Nani's Keychain: All You Didn't Know About The Wedding Look

All the interesting facts you didn't know about Parineeti Chopra's wedding look.

Celebrity weddings are all the rage in any season. But for fashion and beauty fanatics it is a way to decode trends. Since the latest B-town wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, It's clear that brides are currently embracing the minimal vibe. Parineeti absolutely made for a gorgeous bride when she walked down the aisle in all her minimal glory. From her geometric patterned lehenga to personalised detailing to unconventional jewellery choices, Parineeti's wedding look was another chapter in bridal lessons and we have all the details right here for you.

Champagne-Hued Glory

A dreamy outfit and a surreal wedding are a match made in fashion heaven. Parineeti's wedding lehenga came straight from there. Exuding regal grace, the actress aced the minimal bridal aesthetic beautifully. Her elegant Manish Malhotra lehenga was not an ordinary one. Hand-crafted with intricate embroidery, her lehenga took 2500 hours to create. The vintage gold thread in a mesmerising linear geometric pattern created a style delight for onlookers and trust us, one would not want to look away. What really was the highlight of her look were the personalised detailings. From her husband Raghav's name embedded on the veil to adding her Nani's traditional keychain to the lehenga, her look had everything to make it memorable. To pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, Parineeti added her nani's piece of legacy to her lehenga.

Contrasting Jewellery

Ditching the classics, Parineeti opted for a beautiful, contrasting choice of emerald in a layered pattern that not only added to the fashion quo but also stood out for its detailing. Her multi-tiered Manish Malhotra necklace featured uncut Zambian and Russian emeralds in an antique finish. This contrast of shades of greens truly enhanced her bridal radiance at its best. For every bride, the Kaleera and chooda matter a lot and Parineeti did not miss out on customising them for her special day. Her pastel pink chooda was another contrasting factor and the kaleeras featured elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more.

Team Minimal Glam

Parineeti Chopra has always been high on minimalism and her choices have been proof enough. It was no surprise when she aced beautiful complementing champagne glam on her big day but with a soft spin to it. Soft brown eyeshadow with a tint of shimmer was perfect to match her outfit. She went all out with a neutral blush and muted lips to complete her look. Indeed, she made a case for minimal brides.

With personal detailing and a minimal approach, Parineeti's look was indeed a vision