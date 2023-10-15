Sobhita Dhulipala's Traditional And Modern White Lehenga At LFW Is A Stunning 'Nazara' In Itself

Sobhita Dhulipala's White Lehenga AT LFW Is A Stunning "Nazara" In Itself

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week is an extravaganza not limited to Western designs. The event is also showcasing traditional splendour that has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. Designer brands like Tasva, Vvats by Vani, Kalki Fashion, Faabiiana, and more are proudly displaying their ethnic collections. What's more, you ask? It's raining lehengas at this fashion fiesta, and let me tell you how. A star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, and Tamannaah Bhatia, has graced the runway by wearing traditional skirts. And just when you thought the lehenga parade couldn't get any more fabulous, enter Sobhita Dhulipala, who added another feather to Lakme Fashion Week's cap.

Sobhita walked down the ramp in a white lehenga, representing the "Nazara" collection by the label De Belle. This Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection is whisking Indian fashion enthusiasts back to the 19th century. It features a subdued palette of dusky earthy tones. So, let's dive into Sobhita's attire. Her floor-sweeping lehenga skirt was adorned with intricate floral threadwork. She decided to give the traditional look a modern twist by pairing it with a contemporary one-shoulder blouse. The cropped length and backless design of the blouse added a dash of drama to Sobhita's overall appearance.

Sobhita chose to let the outfit do the talking by keeping her jewellery minimal. The actress opted for elegant bangles while ensuring that all eyes were firmly on her stunning OOTD. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, with nude lips, well-contoured features, kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes, and impeccably arched eyebrows. To round off her polished look, Sobhita's neatly curled hair was pulled back.

Sobhita Dhulipala's lehenga ensembles always exude sheer elegance. Earlier, during the Indian Couture Week 2023, she graced the stage in a striking silver lehenga from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's bridal collection. This lehenga was every fashionista's dream, featuring a skirt with a daring cutout on one side of the waist and a thigh-high slit on the other. The skirt was paired flawlessly with a strappy blouse that showcased a plunging neckline. A narrow sheer dupatta completed Sobhita's glamorous look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's looks are unquestionably impressive.

