Tamannaah Bhatia's Shimmering Lehenga On The Ramp Dims The Light Of A Hundred Chandeliers

Tamannaah Bhatia is festive vision doused in shimmer

Tamannaah Bhatia is the undisputed queen of making every outfit count. Whether it's her lessons in power dressing with boss babe ensembles or her effortlessly chic airport looks, she's a diva the fashion world can't help but follow. She continued to be a vision with every step of the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in a pastel lehenga from the Piroi collection of Vvani by Vani Vats. The pearl-studded lehenga, flowing in full flare, added a touch of traditional charm to her overall look. She paired the lehenga skirt with a full-sleeved cropped blouse. The sheer sleeves adorned with dangling embellishments screamed heavy-duty. A deep neckline and a small cut-out in the centre of the blouse added that extra dash of pizzazz. But Tamannaah didn't stop there; she skipped the dupatta and made a unique statement for a modern take on the traditional outfit.

Tamannaah is a style chameleon, effortlessly stealing the spotlight in both pastels and vibrant hues. Not too long ago, she wowed us in a pre-draped red saree that was all about making a statement. The stunning sequin work and a daring thigh-high slit added that touch of drama we all crave. Her strappy blouse, complete with a plunging neckline and playful tassels on the hemline, demanded every ounce of attention. With her hair cascading freely and soft pink makeup, Tamannaah absolutely owned this saree look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a true fashion maven and just the inspiration we needed for the festive season ahead.

