Tamannaah Bhatia's Sabyasachi Saree Is A Burst Of Festive Season's Best Colours

Tamannaah Bhatia spells elegance in her saree

In the vibrant world of Bollywood, where style and glamour take centre stage, festive seasons become an opportunity for the stars to shine even brighter. In a glorious blend of traditional and contemporary styles, Tamannaah Bhatia shines like the North Star in some of the festive season's favourite colours in a saree as bright as a summer sorbet by designer Sabyasachi. It is not surprising for Bollywood's favourite designer to transform traditional festive wear into something that is totally unique. The plain satin saree with a thin geometric border would have been enough to make the festive spirits ring until her bright yellow halter blouse with a bow on the side made its way to create the perfect contrast. The popsicle-hued saree combination gets more interesting when God is in the details with a pair of large rose stud earrings that seem to blend perfectly with the border of the saree. The outfit gets better when it is topped with her fresh clear makeup that includes winged eyeliner from the side and a clear gloss on the lip.

When it comes to festive fashion inspiration, it took Tamannaah Bhatia anything but the excuse of the season to serve us something fresh off the runway. In a sequinned sheer red Falguni Shane Peacock saree gown for the Jailer trailer launch, not only was she a ravishing Indian beauty but also one that could break into uncontrollable dance without missing the groove or the fashion beat.

But that doesn't mean that Tamannaah Bhatia's sarees can't be rooted in tradition. Colourblock comes in all sorts of way for the actress and more impressively when she is draped to perfection in a traditional saree.

Tamannaah Bhatia's festive wardrobe ranges from minimal to maximal but they all have one thing in common – chic hits the peak no matter what he wears.

