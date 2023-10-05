Tamannaah Bhatia's Swiss Trip Was Incomplete Without A Lindt's Chocolate Museum Visit, Here's More About It

Tamannaah Bhatia at Lindt Home of Chocolate and all you need to know.

Tamannaah Bhatia's vacation pictures give her fans and followers sneak peeks into her vibrant holidays. Her recent stories prove that the diva is currently in Zurich, Switzerland visiting a popular tourist attraction in the city i.e. The Lindt Home of Chocolate. The actress and her stylish holiday pictures are enough for us to dream about the location. A trip to Switzerland is incomplete without visiting this sweet heaven, especially for the chocolate lovers out there who have a giant sweet tooth. Here are a few reasons why this chocolate factory needs to be on your travel itineraries on your next trip to Zurich, Switzerland.

Admire the architecture of the Chocolate Museum

The Lindt Chocolate Factory has a unique architectural building with a minimalistic design and a futuristic appeal. One can admire the structure of the museum from outside before stepping inside the chocolate paradise. Inside, the building has walkways, curvy stairways a combination of everything modern and futuristic. The giant chocolate fountain which stands at a height of around 9 metres is worth clicking a picture of. The sweet aroma of the chocolate from the fountain lingering in the space, is difficult to miss.

Take an interactive chocolate tour

At the Lindt Home of Chocolate, there are interactive tours arranged for visitors. You can learn everything about the Swiss cultural heritage, the making of Swiss chocolates, various ingredients used, and also admire the most spectacular chocolate fountain. You can also taste some of the finest chocolates made in the factory during the tour.

Make your own chocolates

In the Lindt Chocolateria, there are various courses offered under the expert guidance of the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. You can make your own chocolates and also learn about the origin, history, and manufacturing of Swiss chocolates. You can select the most favourable course from the options available at the museum.

Buy chocolates at the biggest Lindt store

Lindt Chocolate Shop is the biggest Lindt store in the world. You can enjoy a retail experience to shop for the best Swiss chocolate for family and friends. You can also create exclusive chocolate bars, design customised packaging, and watch the Lindt Master Chocolatiers add finishing touches to your mouth-watering chocolate bars.

Tamannaah Bhatia is sure to inspire you to take a Zurich vacation and visit the Lindt Home of Chocolate.

