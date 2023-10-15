Harbhajan Singh's Style At LFW Needed No Commentary To Impress The Fashion Police, Just A Jiggle And A Wiggle

Harbhajan's Style At LFW Needed No Commentary To Impress Fashion Police

Harbhajan Singh's cricket prowess is a well-known fact. But lately, he's been setting the fashion world ablaze. Case in point? His show-stealing appearance at Lakme Fashion Week partnered with FDCI, where he proved that his style game is as strong as his on-field performance. What's more, his ramp walk was impressive with a deliberate jiggle and wiggle on the way to the edge and back. The cricketer looked incredibly handsome in a three-piece outfit, from the Infinity collection of Pawan Sachdeva. In a striking black ensemble, Harbhajan showcased a blend of classic and contemporary elements that made heads turn. His outfit included a black sweatshirt adorned with zipper detailing. The sweatshirt was paired with wide-legged pants for a modern touch. To add that layer of sophistication, he wore a black long coat that featured a lapelled collar and full sleeves. What set this look apart was the white infinity logos adorning the black coat that broke the monochromatic theme. The chic white lace covering the back slit of the coat added an extra touch of elegance. Harbhajan didn't stop there! He added a signature touch with his black turban and formal black shoes while rounding off a jaw-dropping look that certainly made a stylish statement at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Pawan Sachdeva's Infinity collection is a representation of boundless potential, eternal beauty, and timeless style. It draws its inspiration from the vast expanse of the universe and the ever-expanding realm of human creativity. This collection is a resounding expression of limitless style and innovation. Infinity makes a bold statement while declaring that fashion is not confined by any boundaries. Each piece within this collection is a testament to the idea that fashion is an unbounded art form. The garments themselves are crafted from a fusion of comfortable and forward-thinking silhouettes, using flowing fabrics that seamlessly complement the overarching theme of infinity. Adorned with embellishments that mirror the grandeur of the universe, this collection is a harmonious fusion of style and cosmic inspiration, proving that in the world of fashion, the possibilities are truly limitless.

Harbhajan Singh's look at Lakme Fashion Week undoubtedly captured our hearts.

