Kiara Advani Aces The Festive Black And Gold Showstopper Look At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Kiara Advani was a stunning showstopper as always for couturiers Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani has occupied a position in Bollywood not many can achieve in such a short time. To then be termed "It Girl" of the season seems almost fair to say. It comes as no surprise for her to become a popular muse for India's top designers. After her successful prequel of the season's trendiest styles at the India Couture Week that opened the fashion week season with Falguni Shane Peacock, the Bollywood star returned to play showstopper for the duo at the Lakme Fashion Week as well. With the festive season upon us and a party set for every weekend, the timing was perfect for Kiara Advani in a xxx to arrive on the ramp for the Indian couturiers. The strapless black sheer gown may have had a colum silhouette but with golden designs running through the outfit added a glam touch the outfit. The gown in its simple drape but with its glint paired will soon become the trend of the season as she did with her mermaid skirt lehenga and bralette blouse. Owing to her brand collaboration with haircare brand Tresemme and the sponsors of the show, she was seen donning a long bubble braid and dark smokey eyes for the night to add to the drama. Glam is the game and Falguni Shane Peacock is the name and with Kiara Advani walking right into the festive season off the ramp, the trio delivered and how.

Also Read: India Couture Week 2023: "A Match Made In Heaven" Says Kiara Advani on Her "Magical" Ramp Walk Wearing Falguni Shane Peacock

When Barbiecore was at its reigning best in the world of pop culture and obviously, fashion, it was only about time before the Indian festive season hopped right onto the trend too. If Barbie were desi, we're sure she'd look exactly like Kiara Advani in a contemporary take on the lehenga, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock on runway display at the India Couture Week earlier this year. The monochrome style is a favourite for many reasons and seasons and thanks to this trio will continue for many more to come.

Perfection is what looks on Kiara Advani when it is designers Falguni Shane Peacock behind it.

Also Read: If Barbie Walked The Runway, She'd Look Like Kiara Advani In A Dazzling Pink Falguni Shane Peacock Ensemble