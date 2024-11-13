Arjun Kapoor Gets Real About His Mental Health Struggles: "You Can't Just Wake Up And Say Everything Is Sorted"

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who had a comeback on screen with Singham Again, recently spoke about his mental health struggles and shared how healing is a slow process. In an interview with India Today Digital, Arjun said, “When you're dealing with mental health issues or going through tough circumstances, you need to understand ‘why'. First, I tried to understand why this was happening. As someone who never really had these traits. I was confused. I suddenly started developing tendencies like overthinking and a lack of motivation. I wasn't enjoying regular things, like watching a film at night. I didn't isolate myself— I reached out. I spoke to friends, family members, and a therapist. I would like to say nobody should ever go into a shell alone.”

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty And Her Daughter Samiksha Are "Burning The Diwali Calories" With A Mother-Daughter Yoga Session

He further added, “This wasn't only about my career, my daily life was being affected. The challenge was to do something about it. I could have continued feeling that way, but I took it upon myself to make a change. I didn't isolate; I took it upon myself to heal. What I hadn't prepared for, though, was that it takes time. It's not as simple as taking a pill and feeling better the next day. That's the problem— you can't just wake up one day and say everything is sorted.”

Arjun also mentioned how the process is time-consuming. “The process is very slow. You have to rebuild yourself. You need to talk about it, be present in the moment, and accept that there are things you're dealing with. And as a professional actor and public figure, you have to put yourself out there, even when you're struggling internally. Balancing that can be exhausting. So, there wasn't just one day where I suddenly ‘came out of it—it's an ongoing journey.”

He explained further and said, “It's a continuous journey that I'm still on. Even now, as I talk to you, I might have some difficult days ahead. But I'm better prepared because I've faced it and accepted that this is an issue. It may sound overly simplified, but I've reached a place where I've found a balance, a way to take care of myself, even during the hard days.”

Also Read: "I Know I Am Answerable," Says Karan Johar On His Fear Of Being A Single Parent To His Kids Roohi And Yash