"Love Isn't Defined By Age", Sahil Khan On Age Gap Between Him And His Wife Milena Aleksandra

Actor Sahil Khan recently got married to Armenia-born Milena Aleksandra. The star shared pictures and videos from their Dubai wedding on social media on Valentine's Day. However, the couple have a 26-year age gap between them, and in a recent interview, Sahil talked about their age difference.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sahil said, “Love isn't defined by age, and our story reflects that. Milena shares the same belief, which is that love is about connections, understanding, and growing together through every stage of life. When I met Milena, she was just 21, and I was immediately drawn to her. I believe the feeling was mutual; despite her age, she was clear-headed, mature, and had a deep understanding of life. We had meaningful conversations about our future, which led us to take the next step. After introducing our families, we got engaged, and now we are happily married. All I want to say is, she is now my wife, Milena Aleksandra Khan, and we seek everyone's blessings”.

He further recalled their first meeting in Moscow, where they both were holidaying. “She was having dinner with her mother at a restaurant, and I was there with my friends. I approached her and offered a modelling photo shoot, but she politely declined, saying, ‘No, I'm not interested. I'm only looking for a man to marry, build a family and have kids. Her simplicity and honesty instantly drew me in, and at that moment, I knew I wanted to marry her. From that day on, our journey together began”, Sahil said.

