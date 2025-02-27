"We Were Not Looking At Religion", Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Her Marriage With Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make an ideal couple, and their adorable videos are proof. The couple who got married back in 2024 have always been very open about their love for each other. Recently, Sonakshi opened up on her relationship with her husband Zaheer, their interfaith marriage, and a lot more. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about how the couple never had a conversation about religion.

(Also Read: Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Walks Closer To Her Maternity Fitness Goals With This Leg Workout)

In an exclusive conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress said, "We were not looking at religion. There are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and we were getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him. We never discussed anything about religion; we don't sit and take. We appreciate and understand each other's cultures. They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house. He comes and sits at my Diwali Pooja. I go and sit at his Niyaz, and that's all that matters, right? I respect them and their culture, and they respect me and mine. His entire family and I feel that is how it should be. Under the best circumstances, the best way to get married was the special marriage act, where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, can remain a Muslim man, and two people in love can share a beautiful bond of marriage. So it was the best way; it was as simple as that. There was never a question asked."

The couple got married to each other in June 2024 after reportedly dating each other for seven years.

(Also Read: Mother-To-Be Masaba Gupta Did "Mama Things" On A Desert Island Staycation At This Plush Dubai Resort)