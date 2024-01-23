Rihanna Exudes Sophistication In A Stunning Jacquard Skirt Suit And Hat At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Rihanna Exudes Sophistication And Charm In A Luxe Dior Outfit For PFW

Paris Fashion Week has already seen many celebrities earing their fashionable best in attendance, from Hunter Schafer to Jennifer Lopez. Adding to the list of attendees was Rihanna who made a stylish appearance at the Dior show. The star performer picked a luxurious look in a black palette. The diva wore an exquisite jacquard jacket with oversized sleeves and was cinched at the waist with a buckled belt. She teamed it with a body-fit midi skirt in a similar fabric. Rihanna's add-on accessories included a pair of black gloves and a black mini bag. She added contrast to the monochrome look with a pair of white strap heels. She wore a studded drop necklace and an anklet to complete the style.

There is never a dull moment when Rihanna makes a public appearance. The celebrity knows very well how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram with vivid fashion choices. For Met Gala 2023, Rihanna looked majestic in a snow-white Maison Valentino gown. The floor-sweeping outfit featured a floral-patterned hooded bodice followed by a long plain white trail. Rihanna wore a pair of white gloves with the look. For accessories, she opted for a pair of half-moon sunglasses and complemented the look with bold makeup.

For the Oscar party back in 2022, Rihanna donned a bewitching sheer gown, where her baby bump outshone it all. The Valentino outfit included a plain black strapless bralette and a shimmery sequined skirt which had a trail to follow. It had a sheer cape over it and dramatic lace gloves. Rihanna wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings with the look. Leaving her tresses loose in a sleek manner, the diva opted for glam makeup to complete her maternity style.

Rihanna's red carpet choices have always set the internet ablaze, including her current all-black style.

