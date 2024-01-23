Ronaldinho Scores Big In A Face Printed Jersey And Fur Coat On The Paris Fashion Week 2024 Runway

Ronaldinho Scores Big In A Jersey And Fur Coat At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024 has turned out to be the starriest place on the planet this week. The likes of Bradley Cooper, Rihanna and Natalie Portman livened up the front row but at this edition, the glitz and glamour extended to the very runway itself. While Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made her modelling debut for Rahul Mishra, the catwalk found a striking showstopper in none other than Ronaldinho. The Brazilian football legend walked the ramp for streetwear brand KidSuper founded by American artist Colm Dillane. Safe to say, it was possibly the sportsman's most stylish moment yet in a normcore look.

Ronaldinho wore a yellow jersey which had the image of his own face with a pair of sunglasses printed across the front of it. Over it was a blue coloured collared jacket with yet another layer on the top, which came from a beige toned fur coat with long sleeves which reached his knees in length. The outfit was paired with light washed baggy blue jeans and completed with blue workman-esque laced boots.

For accessories, Ronaldinho's outfit was paired with a black cap which had his hair tucked beneath. A dark framed pair of tinted sunglasses was added in. The final walk of the designer showcase at Paris Fashion Week saw the soccer star strut the runway beside the designer, while the audience surrounded them with a standing ovation.

Ronaldinho can switch from football jerseys to street chic when he goes from the field to the runway.

