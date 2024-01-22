PFW: Zendaya In A Black Dress With Spikes And New Bangs Delivers A Dramatic Style Moment At The Schiaparelli Show In Paris

Zendaya's Dramatic Dress Delivers A Style Moment At Schiaparelli's Show

Portraying larger-than-life fashion, Paris Haute Couture Week is in full swing and of course, we are taking notes of the trends fresh off the runway. While the runway ruled, the front row at Schiaparelli's show was no less than a fashion fiesta. Zendaya led the bandwagon with her experimental style that might be setting new trends for the year. The year has just begun and Zendaya is serving us with the best looks. This is unsurprising because when Zendaya makes a public appearance, it usually is an impactful style moment. Her designer and team definitely know how to dictate the fashion scene with their impeccable style. From vintage to high-end trends, trust Zendaya to be your fashion inspiration. Recently, she engaged in the haute world of Schiaparelli and, no points for guessing, she aced standout style yet again. Among the starry crowd, the actress truly stood out in a black outfit. Black silhouettes can never be boring and Zendaya made a case for the same as she dialed up the drama.

She single-handedly elevated the fashion scene in a striking black number that seemed like fashion done to perfection. She carved out a spot for herself in our style files with her high-neck top and ruched satin skirt. The oomph factor came from the long train that truly gave a snatched look to her overall attire. The knotted silk spikes on the sleeves added an extra edge to her look. Well, that's not all, she debuted choppy bangs with poker-straight hair which was another highlight of her look and complemented her hourglass figure. She completed her look with black heels and minimal glam.

Zendaya's 10 on 10 fashion streak continues and ever so effortlessly