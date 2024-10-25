It's Easy To "Fall" In Love With Zendaya's Maroon Leather Bodycon Maxi Dress

Zendaya's unmatched approach towards fashion has always been magical. From her sublime red carpet moments to her fearless style palate, the actress has come a long way in the fashion sphere and has rightfully dominated it. The actress once again delivered a standout look as she stepped out for a dinner date with boyfriend Tom Holland. She looked like a million bucks as she made a stylish fall entry in a maroon outfit. Her stylist Law Roach posted a video in which Zendaya was seen looking her stylish best. She slipped into a sleek maroon figure-grazing number that exuded chic fashion goals. She indeed dished out date night goals in her plunging neckline number. With dainty jewellery and minimal nude glam, Zendaya's look was right on point.

Also Read: Zendaya Looked Like A Million Bucks To Pay Homage To Cher In A 2001 Vintage Bob Mackie Gold Cutout Gown

Zendaya knows her fashion territory and definitely has truly aced her A game with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, the actress continued her fashion icon status as she made a striking appearance. Zendaya's style sightings are truly a treat and when she turned up in a sequin soaked naked dress, we knew we are served with a solid style moment. In a Bob Mackie Couture cutout dress, Zendaya's cutout sheer number was meant to make heads turn on the red carpet. The nude illusion halter-gown was the hottest take on glam dressing.

Also Read: Met Gala 2024: Zendaya's Jewel-Toned John Galliano Gown Came Straight From The Garden Of Paradise