Met Gala 2024: Zendaya's Jewel-Toned John Galliano Gown Came Straight From The Garden Of Paradise

Met Gala 2024: Zendaya's Galliano Gown Belonged To The Garden Of Paradise

The Met Gala 2024 is officially in session. Making this year's walk on the steps of the Met museum most unforgettable is none other than Zendaya. The actress had pulled all stops for her movie promotion style; first for Dune part 2 and most recently, for Challengers, to dust off themed vintage ensembles from the archives. She did that once again when she walked the Met Gala 2024 red carpet as a co-chair of the event. Zendaya's outing was in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano gown, which was based on a 1994 Dior creation. Styled by Law Roach, the star wore the bottle green and blue jewel toned number that came with an exaggerated flair at the single shoulder of the neckline.

It led to a ruched bustier, layered by blue tissue fabric which encircled her waist. The mermaid silhouetted skirt of the gown featured stripes in blue and gold. The details were where this gown came to life. Berry and leaf embellishments in matching tones accented her waist and the straps on her shoulders. She wore a hummingbird earring dangling from one single ear. Because this is the Met Gala and more is definitely more, Zendaya's look came topped with a black fascinator on her head with a green net layer in front.

It's clear that Zendaya saved her most dramatic makeup look for this red carpet event. With retro-esque skinny brows and a flapper era burgundy-rimmed smokey eye, she completed it with a glossy wine sculpted lip look that was straight from the 1920s.

Zendaya is in full bloom, that's for sure.

