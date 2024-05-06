Met Gala 2024 Co-Chair Jennifer Lopez Serves Classic Black In A Strapless Velvet Gown With A Portion Of Bling

Jennifer In A Black Gown Served A Dose Of Dazzle At Pre-Met Gala Dinner

Fashion's biggest night is almost here but on the eve of the occasion, the style-o-meter has already exceeded its maximum limit. Co-chair alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez was serving looks on looks at the Pre Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour. The Hollywood icon made a fashion statement in a Diana Qerimi gown fusing classic with contemporary. She turned to an all-black, strapless velvet creation that was adorned with crystal detailing. The form-fitting ensemble boasted a plunging neckline cascading into a tapered ankle-length hem, accentuated by a 3D black heart attached to each crystal. JLo completed her look with gleaming diamond danglers, opting for a sleek high ponytail with wavy ends to draw attention to her flawless makeup. Her bronzed contouring and shimmery eyelids perfectly complemented the gown's sparkle.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Shimmering Rahul Mishra Feathered Cape Competed With Her Dance Moves To Dazzle The Audience

For Met Gala 2023, Jennifer Lopez rested faith in Ralph Lauren. The actress wore an ab-baring pink and black gown that was single-handedly enough to make heads turn. She accessorised the look with a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material. The risqué number featured a black velvet bodice, adorned with a massive 3D floral work, forming an over-the-top trail behind her. It flew down to a pastel pink silk bottom with a flowy trail.

Jennifer Lopez took her cowgirl chic look to a whole new glam level during Met Gala 2021. The actress wore a dark brown sleeveless gown by Ralph Lauren yet again but this time with a plunging neckline and a faux fur shrug thrown on top. The strappy number formed a dramatic trail behind her. She paired it with chunky jewellery to add a rustic touch to her look in her own glam way.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Cowgirl Red Carpet Glam Has Our Hearts On A Lasso

We are all set to witness Jennifer Lopez's look at Met Gala 2024