Jennifer Lopez's Shimmering Rahul Mishra Feathered Cape Competed With Her Dance Moves To Dazzle The Audience

Jennifer Lopez's Rahul Mishra Feathered Cape Competed With Her Dance

Jennifer Lopez is always making fashion headlines for her spectacular wardrobe choices and glitzy outfits. Be it her rose petals coat for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week or her Zodiac-themed gown for the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the fashionista leaves no stone unturned with her stellar fashion choices. Adding another look to her collection, the diva wore a shimmery black feathered cape with a pair of sequin black leggings from Rahul Mishra for a recent performance and dazzled on the stage. The Raven cape was a hand-embroidered piece and was inspired by the feathers of the bird raven. The Instagram post of the designer was captioned, "The iconic Jennifer Lopez @jlo graces the spotlight in our hand-embroidered noir 'Raven' feathered layered cape, paired with coordinating sequinned leggings from Rahul Mishra Couture. This cape draws inspiration from the feathers of the Raven bird, meticulously realised through intricate hand embroidery. The design originates in our Couture Fall 2023 collection, 'We, The People' that is an ode to our fashion workers who articulate the looks at our atelier. Witness the performance on Apple Music. Styled by @robzangardi @marielhaenn Placement by @luciodirosa #RahulMishraCouture #RahulMishra #AtHumanPace #Couture #CulturalSustainability #EthicalSustainability #AsSlowAsPossible #JLo #JenniferLopez #WeThePeople #AppleMusicLive

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez In A Backless Jumpsuit Gives "Jenny From The Block" Uptown Street Style Vibes

Also Read: It's Monochrome Magic And A Plunging Neckline For Jennifer Lopez As CoverGirl

The sheer cape with feathered embellishment was worn by Jennifer Lopez with a beige-toned bodice that had a ribbed bustline and a corset-like fitted top. The elaborate cape had sheer details throughout and came with net ruffles in layers and an elaborate fall. Her look was completed with the pair of shimmery leggings which added glitz and glitter to the glamorous outfit. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Jennifer's minimal makeup included kohl laden eyes, well-structured contours and nude lip colour.

Jennifer Lopez gave us yet another reason to fall in love with her glamorous style.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez In A Black Bralette And Olive Green Skirt Set Proves That Greens Are Good For You